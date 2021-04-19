Project Zero

Security

Google revises Disclosure Policy to help improve patch adoption

Google's Project Zero will not share technical details of the bug for 30 days if a vendor fixes the vulnerability within a 90-day deadline

clock 19 April 2021 • 2 min read

Security

Technical glitch prevents several LastPass users from accessing accounts

Nothing to see here, LastPass claims on Twitter

clock 20 January 2020 • 3 min read

Security

Android security flaw gives attackers full control of Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones

While patched in December 2017, a number of recent Android smartphones have been exploited in the wild

clock 04 October 2019 • 3 min read

Threats and Risks

Google Project Zero discovers malicious websites that have been hacking iPhones for at least two years

Successful attacks enabled hackers to access passwords, messages and photos from iPhones and iPads

clock 30 August 2019 • 2 min read

Security

MacOS security flaw identified by Google's Project Zero rated 'high severity'

Google goes public after Apple fails to fix 'Dirty Mac' copy-on-write security flaw within 90 days

clock 04 March 2019 • 2 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Amazon introduces AI-based initiative to help identify counterfeit listings

Project Zero will enable trusted brands to delete fake listings

clock 01 March 2019 • 2 min read

Security

New BitTorrent flaw lets cyber crooks get into users' PCs

Attackers are tapping into a new proof-of-concept hacking technique.

clock 18 January 2018 • 2 min read

Security

Microsoft releases emergency patch to fix severe remote-code execution flaw that exploits Windows' own anti-virus engine

Microsoft acts quickly following disclosure by Google's Project Zero bug-hunters

clock 09 May 2017 • 3 min read

Security

Google Project Zero shames Microsoft over security flaws that should have been patched last week

No company too big, or too small, to be "security shamed" by Google

clock 20 February 2017 • 2 min read

Security

Symantec: Patches for catastrophic security flaws in security products may take weeks

Customers will have to wait until mid-July for fundamental architectural flaws to be fixed

clock 07 July 2016 • 2 min read
