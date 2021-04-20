programming
Scientists hail breakthrough with 'denary' set to replace binary
Denary 'a bigger deal' than quantum, says leading expert Professor Paol Folir
The impact of Golang on systems development at bet365
Alan Reed, head of sports development at Hillside Technology, part of bet365, explains the tools and skills needed by his firm - including programming language Golang
Which programming language should I learn if I want a good job in coding?
Expert advice on what skills businesses are looking for
Google Go, TypeScript, Swift, F# and Rust are the most wanted newer languages, according to Stack Overflow survey
But JavaScript still rules the roost among developers
The state of application development in 2017
The market for apps is growing faster than IT's capacity to create them
G4S CIO says DevOps a cultural problem for business, not IT
Agile and iterative methodologies are simply a technical change for IT, but moving away from waterfall is a bigger challenge for the business, says Nick Folkes
Citigroup fined $7m over 15-year coding error in bank's reporting systems
Regulators criticise bank over the error, and for not reporting it when it was uncovered
Meet the app intending to revolutionise healthcare communications
Mumoactive, brainchild of entrepreneur Sheldon Steed, is an app which helps people manage diabetes. But it's also much, much more
Ada Lovelace Day: Celebrating the world's first computer programmer
From phrenology to the Analytical Engine, Lovelace blazed towards a critical IT function
Rise of the machines
Amazon and Microsoft are fast-refining their cloud-based machine learning services, and attracting the attention of companies large and small
Open source less secure than commercial software, claims report
Coverity report claims commercial software 'more in compliance' with security standards than open source
Mighty Morphin' Brand Management: How Saban supercharged an international web context expansion
Months of work was completed in just three weeks thanks to what the firm learned during the tendering process
Top IT stories this week: Surface Pro 4, Windows 10 and the Large Hadron Collider
The most popular stories on Computing this week. Come and get 'em!
The rise of DevOps necessitates full-stack developers at The Washington Post
A repertoire of DevOps skills are a necessity, three of the Post's developers tell Computing
Making movies: How comparethemarket.com got Meerkat Movies up and running in months
Comparethemarket.com CIO James Lomas talks about Meerkat Movies and the company's cautious shift to the cloud
To close or not to close our borders - the immigration question
Anthony Sherick, MD at specialist IT jobsite Technojobs, argues about the dangers to business of limiting immigration, with demand for skilled technology workers at an all-time high
Has the data scientist always been around?
Is data science really a new role or just a trendy Silicon Valley badge for something that was already there? Sooraj Shah investigates
Why TfL's contactless payment's 'perfectly secure' infrastructure is propped up by Microsoft .NET and not Oracle
Computing sits down with a key player in contactless, to discuss the technology behind it, as well as - inevitably - card clash
Why bet365 made the switch to Erlang
The online gambling company shifted from Java and .NET to the programming language developed by Ericsson
Are educators ready for Michael Gove's new computing curriculum?
How smooth will the curriculum's introduction be come September?
Inspiring the next generation of computer scientists
Jane Richardson, director of the Oracle Academy in EMEA, looks at how we can start encouraging young people to think about a career in computer science
The evolution of programming languages
How have programming languages evolved over the past 50 years? How have the early languages influenced later versions, and how are they still used today?