processors
Intel unveils new range of processors and data centre technologies
Unveiling includes new Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory, SSDs, Intel Agilex FPGAs and Ethernet technologies
Leaked benchmarks indicate AMD Ryzen 2700X will offer 18 per cent better performance compared to Ryzen 7 1700X
Zen+ 12nm tweak to AMD Ryzen CPUs could deliver significant performance improvements
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 845 processor
Qualcomm has unveiled its latest CPU
Computex 2017: Dell goes all-AMD in its upgradable AIO PCs
Five screws hold the motherboard, making upgrades simple
AMD's mature manufacturing pushes Ryzen yield rates
Producing Ryzen CPUs on a 14nm manufacturing process means that AMD has achieved yields of 80% - with a decrease in ASPs to follow