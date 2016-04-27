Privitar

Big Data and Analytics

Anonymising big data - the struggle to make complex encryption simpler

As we wait for the holy grail of homomorphic encryption, Computing finds out what researchers are doing to fill the gap

clock 27 April 2016 • 7 min read

Privacy

Five reasons why fintech is at the forefront of the privacy revolution

Issues of privacy, trust and security come to a head in the fast-moving world of financial technology, as John Leonard finds out

clock 03 December 2015 • 10 min read
