private equity
Civica sold on to Swiss investment fund Partners Group in £1bn deal
Spin-out from Sanderson in fourth sale since 2004
Private equity circling Hewlett Packard Enterprise
HPE in the sights of private equity buyers for $40bn, according to reports
Thoma Bravo completes $3.5bn acquisition of Riverbed Technologies
Riverbed joins lengthening list of private equity acquisitions
SunGard put up for sale with $10bn price tag, according to reports
Private equity owned software and services company to be sold in trade sale or IPO
Informatica follows Dell, BMC Software, Compuware and Tibco into private equity takeover
Another technology company goes private
We could learn something from Salesforce when it comes to marketing, admits Tibco CEO Ranadivé
CEO Vivek Ranadivé and COO Murray Rode discuss the need to focus on the 'prosumer' and the pressures that led to the private equity buyout
BMC Software, Compuware and now Tibco: Why are more and more software companies being taken over by private equity?
Private equity investors have got their eyes set on under-performing companies in the software sector
Tibco sells out to private equity in $4.3bn deal with Vista Equity Partners
Tibco becomes latest major software company to sell to private equity after Compuware and BMC Software
Icahn and Southeastern return with another Dell counter-offer
Investor duo suggests current owners keep equity position
Dell in talks over private equity buyout
PC giant Dell held "preliminary" discussions with TPG Capital and Silver Lake - two years after Michael Dell considered taking the company private