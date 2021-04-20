Private Cloud Appliance
Private cloud is cheaper than public cloud at high levels of utilisation, research
An OpenStack private cloud can have the lowest TCO so long as your engineers are used efficiently, finds 451 Research
Public cloud poised for a huge upswing this year
With Amazon and Microsoft announcing massive increases in cloud revenues many see 2016 as a pivotal year for public cloud adoption
The different skills you need for public and private clouds
QA's Matt Bishop compares and contrasts the different skills needed for organisations looking to move to public or private clouds
Winning a Computing Vendor Excellence Award highlights 'how serious Oracle is about converged infrastructure'
'Winning the award is an important part of Oracle's strategy,' says John Abel