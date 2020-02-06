Privacy By Design
GDPR: Privacy must be designed in to every system, says Chef
Chef encourages IT leaders to automate GDPR automation, and break the cycle of ensuring compliance at the time of every audit, and forgetting about it the rest of the time
GDPR and ePrivacy will impose 'a much higher bar' on website owners, marketers and list brokers
While the finer points of the new legislation are still being hammered out, the direction of travel is clear
Why GDPR may inhibit privacy and security-enhancing technologies
By sticking rigidly to 1970s definitions of 'processors' and 'controllers', GDPR may hinder the growth of decentralised peer-to-peer alternatives
Clive Humby: 'Customers are taking control of their data - it's the biggest opportunity we have'
Push marketing is over, it's all about pull now says the loyalty card pioneer
Doc Searls interview: 'Amazon even tried to sell me a book I'd written. How stupid can that be?'
Silicon Valley veteran talks about the personal information economy and ad blocking
'Mr Google' may not love SAFE Network, but his employees do, says MaidSafe's David Irvine
Silicon Valley employees and Chinese citizens are among contributors to the serverless internet alternative
Anonymising big data - the struggle to make complex encryption simpler
As we wait for the holy grail of homomorphic encryption, Computing finds out what researchers are doing to fill the gap
The Internet of Things: what, who, how and why
The IoT is poised to change everything. Here are the facts
How Barclays data scientists created an algorithm to anonymise data at scale
IT industry should be doing more to create privacy solutions for the big data age, says Raffael Strassnig
Privacy and security in the cloud are not the same thing
'Companies claim they have world-class security and therefore privacy, but you can have world-class security and have no privacy whatsoever'
Security by design - an essential requirement for privacy
In an era where data protection and privacy have taken centre stage, companies need to look at their IT systems through the lens of 'security by design', argues Wolfgang Kandek
My New Year's resolution: learn more about blockchain in 2016
Extravagant claims about how blockchain could change banking and bring about Internet 2.0 have left John Leonard wanting to find out more
What will the new EU data protection rules mean for US businesses?
Google could face fines of $2.6bn if it breaks the new EU data protection laws and big changes are likely both inside and outside of Europe
Meet Frank - a virtual PA to optimise your energy bills
Saveawatt scheme is coming to the UK to make switching to the best tariff easier
Digital bogged down by bureaucracy: an interview with Tom Loosemore formerly of Government Digital Service (GDS)
'There are so many vested interests in this country feeding off the friction that the bureaucracy makes for itself'
What if we could demand something in return for our personal data?
A look at the drivers behind the nascent personal information economy
Five reasons why fintech is at the forefront of the privacy revolution
Issues of privacy, trust and security come to a head in the fast-moving world of financial technology, as John Leonard finds out
What will the new EU regulations mean? You'll need to re-engineer your website for a start
With cookies and Facebook tags soon to be considered personal data, most companies will need to redevelop their website to comply with the EU General Data Protection Regulation
MAC addresses: the privacy Achilles' Heel of the Internet of Things
For a device worn or carried by a person the MAC address is effectively a unique ID for that individual; this is a problem now and it will get much worse
Abuse consumers' personal data and your business will be destroyed, says Ariadne Capital MD Amit Pau
'Those brands that do not actually embrace the fact that it's my data and that I need to accrue economic value will no longer be in business,' says VC head
Forty per cent of IT professionals now use encrypted email - has a tipping point been reached?
Apple's and WhatsApp's conversion to end-to-end encryption has brought secure messaging to the mainstream - but there is still work to do on the convenience side
Apple CEO Tim Cook clashes with NSA on security, encryption and surveillance
'You can't have a back door that's only for the good guys, it will be subject to abuse,' argues Cook
Safe Harbour must be suspended immediately, says chair of European Parliament Civil Liberties Committee
'The Commission must immediately put forward a new complete and strong framework for transfers of personal data to the US' says Claude Moraes
'Facebook is a privacy enhancing technology' - says Facebook
'There's a lot of misinformation out there' about what Facebook does with personal data, says chief privacy officer Erin Egan