Prism
NSA-GCHQ data sharing was illegal - but they are free to carry on doing it
Investigatory Powers Tribunal rules against UK intelligence services because of secrecy over their methodology
Vodafone denies working with government to create network for spying on citizens
Snowden files suggest Cable & Wireless - now part of Vodafone - was heavily involved in spying on citizens
Germany and Brazil propose UN resolution re-write to condemn 'highly intrusive act' of NSA surveillance
Two countries, both victims of NSA spying, want United Nations to condemn snooping
GCHQ conducts mass surveillance without a warrant with help from NSA, government admits
GCHQ doesn't bother with warrants, Investigatory Powers Tribunal or data protection laws, admits government in privacy court case
Apple updates privacy policy and Tim Cook denies NSA collaboration
CEO Tim Cook assures Apple users the privacy policy will be updated regularly as the firm looks to the iWatch
NSA built 'Google-like' search tool to mine data from 850 billion communications records
Latest Snowden leak reveals how ICREACH is used to give US intelligence agencies access to communications data
Meet the White House's go-to security expert (who's never seen a Snowden document)
Sooraj Shah speaks to Rodney Joffe about the state of cyber security and government surveillance, and delves into the history of Neustar, the company he works for
Snowden: hackers must make privacy tools for everybody
NSA whisteblower suggests 'criminals' unite to protect the world from government snooping
Dropbox to open UK office in effort to widen international business user base
Meanwhile, Edward Snowden suggests that Dropbox is 'hostile to privacy'
NSA data collection ineffective against terrorism and dangerous for democracy, say mathematicians
'Blanket surveillance is highly unlikely to prevent a terrorist attack and is a dangerous misuse of resources'
GCHQ to be quizzed on surveillance claims by Investigatory Powers Tribunal
Lawyers representing spy agencies will be tasked with proving that surveillance is lawful and justified
US Congress to cut finance for NSA 'backdoor snooping'
Representatives assert themselves to bar government agencies from demanding 'back door' access to IT platforms
German government will no longer deal with companies who give data to NSA
Meanwhile, Harvard and MIT students devise 'NSA-proof' email service
Leaked NSA document shows Microsoft co-operation over Prism
Document suggests NSA routinely collected data from the Microsoft cloud
Infosec 2014: What did we learn?
Join Computing staff for a discussion on our main takehomes from this year's conference
FBI bigwig pleads for help from ISPs in fight against cyber crime
No mention of Prism surveilance as G-man appeals to industry for help in securing data access
Top 10 most read: Council dumps XP for Chromebooks, Apple overtakes Samsung in mobile sales, HP cloud wireless kit
Most popular on V3 last week
China "extremely concerned" over reports NSA spied on Huawei
US intelligence agency spied on telecoms firm to determine links to Chinese government
Syrian hackers allege FBI pays Microsoft hundreds of thousands to access customer data
SEA reckons taxpayers are unwittingly funding government snooping operation
Google, Yahoo and others all knew about NSA data collection, claims NSA lawyer
Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Yahoo and AOL all knew about the Prism surveillance programme
Steve Wozniak: iPhone's lack of change is what users want
Apple co-founder says stability is better than change, and everyone should give Tim Cook a chance
Steve Wozniak and Sir Tim Berners-Lee voice support for Edward Snowden's whistleblowing
Two giants of IT hail Snowden as a hero and call for greater privacy regulation
Top 10 Android phones: Galaxy S5, Xperia Z2 and Intel Merrifield
We take a look at the 10 best Google-powered handsets for business users
Between the NSA and Patriot Act, is data privacy extinct?
Sooraj Shah investigates whether firms rushing to build data centres outside the US are just wasting their time