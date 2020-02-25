Princeton University
Scientists admit mathematical errors in climate change study that suggested oceans had absorbed more heat than expected
New results suggest between 10 per cent and 70 per cent more heat absorbed by oceans than previously thought
University researchers unveil smart robot for warehouses that can identify different objects
MIT and Princeton-developed 'Robo picker' can tell the difference between tomatoes and potatoes
MIT and Princeton scientists develop robot hand to pick and pack goods in warehouses
US university scientists unveil 'robo picker' three months after Ocado
Princeton University is one step closer to silicon-based quantum computing
Researchers developed a device demonstrating the potential to use light as a messenger to connect quantum 'bits' of data
Princeton researchers show off silicon-based structure that can support quantum computing
Silicon-based materials could cut the cost of quantum computing