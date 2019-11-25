President Trump

Government

Amazon files lawsuit challenging Pentagon's decision to award $10bn JEDI contract to Microsoft

Amazon plans to use video clips of President Trump's comments to make a case that the government wrongly interference in the procurement process

clock 25 November 2019 • 2 min read

Government

US government grants Microsoft licence to export 'mass-market' software to Huawei

Earlier this week, US Commerce Department extended its Temporary General License for Huawei for another 90 days

clock 22 November 2019 • 2 min read

Government

Ex-MI6 head: Technology is now as important to the world as politics

Sir John Sawers warned that China is rising as a new global superpower, and the West is not in a position to address it

clock 14 October 2019 • 3 min read

Security

US government receives more than 130 applications for licences to supply Huawei

US government has yet to issue a single licence after adding Huawei to its Entity List on national security grounds more than three months ago

clock 28 August 2019 • 2 min read

Security

US agencies have deployed malware into Russia's power grid systems, the New York Times claims

President Trump labelled the New York Times report "a virtual act of treason"

clock 17 June 2019 • 3 min read

Security

Trump bans Huawei and other Chinese companies from US telecoms networks

Trump's executive order doesn't mention any specific country or company, but represents a de facto US ban on China's Huawei

clock 16 May 2019 • 3 min read

Security

President Trump expected to sign order banning Huawei and ZTE from US networks

Executive order would ban Chinese telecoms equipment from US mobile network infrastructure

clock 11 February 2019 • 2 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

President Trump relaxes US rules on the use of cyber weapons

Trump reverses Obama-era policies on the use of cyber weaponry

clock 16 August 2018 • 2 min read

Hardware

Trump proposes face-saving deal for ZTE - but Congress might oppose it

Another big fine, a management reshuffle and trade concessions could fix it for ZTE

clock 23 May 2018 • 2 min read

Hardware

US blocks Broadcom acquisition of Qualcomm citing national security

President Trump follows CFIUS recommendation and blocks Broadcom's mega-bid for Qualcomm

clock 13 March 2018 • 2 min read
