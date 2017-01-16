premier farnell

Hardware

Raspberry Pi shifts upmarket as it targets Pi Compute Module 3 at industrial systems

Raspberry Pi Foundation looking to take low-cost computer from the classroom to the control room

clock 16 January 2017 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
05

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read