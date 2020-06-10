predictive analytics
HPE to buy Nimble Storage in $1.2bn deal
Nimble acquisition will drive HPE into all-flash storage arrays
Interview: Sainsbury's CDO Andy Day and ICO Elizabeth Denham talk GDPR
Staying on the right side of the helpful-creepy axis - and the law
Why do analytics projects fail?
Analytics is in a state of flux and companies often rush in before they are ready
Lack of funds hindering analytics projects
Computing research reveals that more than half of firms struggle to finance key analytics projects
We have no problem recruiting data scientists because we have really big data, says Royal Mail
With 160,000 employees and billions of letters and parcels to deliver, Royal Mail has plenty of data for those who like a challenge, says Thomas Lee-Warren
Analytics everywhere - the power of insight in the digital world
Identifying trends and anomalies by analysing data that was previously disregarded will soon be a key differentiator, argues Adam Howatson
Volvo partners with Inrix to provide real-time analytics for drivers
Big data firm will help provide real-time traffic information in global partnership with car manufacturer
Manage big data properly, don't do it 'just because', warns Pentaho
Big data skills can be learned, but good implementation strategy is required for an analytics strategy to work, argues Pentaho's Wael Elrifai
The future of machine learning: how are organisations preparing for the next big thing in big data?
Danny Palmer investigates how organisations can best benefit from machine learning - and how they plan to hire those who can help them prosper from it
City & Guilds considering cloud-based analytics to predict student grades
'It's about starting to use the powers of all these different technologies we've got, starting to make them come together,' says Ian Turfrey
Enterprise wastes £250bn a year on failed digital projects, finds report
Only 30 per cent of firms successfully align technology and analytics to business outcome
KFC to use APT's data analytics in bid to drive profit and improve customer satisfaction
"APT enables us to accurately measure the 'halo' and 'cannibalisation' effect of new product introductions," says KFC's commercial director
Rise of the machines
Amazon and Microsoft are fast-refining their cloud-based machine learning services, and attracting the attention of companies large and small
City of Cardiff Council extends relationship with SAP for cloud migration project
Council hopes project will enable it to cope with £124m in budget cuts over the next three years as well as improve services
MasterCard to acquire Applied Predictive Technologies in £388m deal
APT founder Jim Manzi told Computing that predictive analytics helped firms to get 'about three per cent better at guessing' what a consumer would buy
Argos to use [24]7's predictive analytics to target wavering online customers with sales chat
Argos head of digital innovation Neil Tinegate claims the system will recreate the in-store experience online