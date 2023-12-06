Pragmatic

UK chipmaker Pragmatic Semiconductor secures record £182m in government and private funding

Chips and Components

UK chipmaker Pragmatic Semiconductor secures record £182m in government and private funding

UK's strategies on semiconductors and batteries become clearer

clock 06 December 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Meta faces $596 million Spanish lawsuit for GDPR violation

05 December 2023 • 2 min read
02

Government denies evidence of nuclear site hack

05 December 2023 • 2 min read
03

Data breach affects nearly 7 million 23andMe profiles

05 December 2023 • 2 min read
04

Low code: AI is lowering the barriers to entry, report

05 December 2023 • 3 min read
05

Automating a 'hated task' at trainmaker Alstom

04 December 2023 • 5 min read