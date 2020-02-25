PowerPoint
Why RSA Insurance picked BT Global Services over Atos Origin to host Microsoft collaboration products in the cloud
BT Global Services offered a better migration experience than its competitors, says RSA group IT delivery director James Sandell
Full Office applications coming to ARM-based tablets this year, says Microsoft
Windows 8 on ARM aims to bring tablets to the masses
Microsoft Office for Mac 2011 review
Outlook makes it onto Mac OS X, VBA scripts return to Mac Excel, and Mac users can integrate with Office Web Apps
MindJet MindManager 9 review
Mind mapping package gets Gantt chart upgrade