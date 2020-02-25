postgres
The challenge of making money through open source software
Computing speaks to two vendors with very different approaches
The open-source answer to the IT skills challenge
Why IT companies are turning to open source to address the shortage of graduates, an ageing workforce and the changing working habits
We need a new type of open source event - here's why
Open source events tend to focus on developers, this needs to change says EnterpriseDB's Jan Karremans
Open source software in the enterprise has never been healthier
Many companies support their developers who work on open source projects unrelated to the business - showing open source has matured
Open source project management: The art of herding cats
Dave Page of EnterpriseDB talks about the challenges of organising the Postgres community and why Oracle's cloud does not feature in his firm's plans
EnterpriseDB continues its travels in big data space with Postgres Platform 2017
New features to better manage multi-terabyte datasets - and to move away from Oracle
EnterpriseDB unveils Postgres suite to better target enterprise database market
EnterpriseDB aims to take on Oracle and SQL Server by backing its database with a full set of tools and services
Oracle's 'gun to the head' licensing: if I were them I'd do the same, says Linux Foundation board director
But they won't be able to do it for ever, says Frank Fanzilli of EnterpriseDB
The very different economics of running open-source software
Open-source pioneer Tom Lane talks us through the tricky calculations surrounding enterprise free-to-use software
How Postgres is taking the fight to the NoSQL pretenders
Long-time Postgres developer, EnterpriseDB's Dave Page, explains how open-source software development has changed and what's next for the venerable database
Valued customer or cash cow? Are software vendors going too far?
Software vendors have become more aggressive than ever in enforcing their software licences terms and conditions - and getting their pound of flesh from 'valued' customers.
From PostgreSQL to Riak: NoSQL allows meter analytics firm Temetra to scale rapidly
'Our customers are after a boringly reliable service' says director Paul Barry, explaining his database decisions
Top 10 IT stories this week: Win 10 Mobile, Satellite of Musk, and Lloyds TSB data theft
Computing's most-read stories of the past week. Stories so big you can see 'em from space
The power of open source: From Postgres to Cassandra at First Utility
First Utility CIO Bill Wilkins talks to Graeme Burton about how open-source technology helped the company become the biggest independent energy utility in the UK