Portable
Integration problems with hybrid cloud are being tackled by data fabric approach, say NetApp and Phoenix
The big public cloud services like Azure, AWS and Softlayer have got the message that in the era of hybrid they have to open up their APIs, a Computing web seminar audience hears
BETT 2015: How is the IT industry reacting to the demands of a new curriculum?
Education secretary has eye on IT not just as a skill, but as a way to revolutionise teaching through big data and IoT
Argos joins retailer tablet race with sub-£100 Android device
Undercuts Tesco by £20, and includes bags of pre-loaded software
Samsung reveals Ativ Q: a tablet that runs both Windows 8 and Android
Company responds to dual OS trend kicked off by Asus
Week of big launches to begin with Apple's iPad Mini
Windows 8, Windows Phone 8 and Surface launch sandwiched between new Apple iPad and Google Nexus
Review: Asus Eee Pad Slider
Versatile and gutsy hybrid tablet and netbook
Protecting the workplace in the new age of mobile touchscreen computing
Register for Computing's latest web seminar
Intel and Microsoft developers gather as rivals turn up heat in crucial mobile market
Premier developer events in the US are critical to Microsoft's war with Apple and Google, and Intel's battle with ARM
First Look: Avaya Desktop Video Device
Avaya's enterprise tablet has good communications features, but is pricey
Review: Intermec CN70e Ultra-Rugged Mobile Computer
Field service operators get feature-packed handheld
Review: HTC Flyer
Highly portable 7in table running Android 2.3 operating system
Review: Asus Eee Pad Transformer
Laptop and tablet combined to rival Apple iPad
First Look: HTC Flyer
With MicroSD and USB support, Flash and HTML5, it might tempt people away from Apple's iPad
Tablets to be worth £30bn by 2015
New breed of gadget to be next-popular electronics device after TVs and PCs
Mobile devices and the law: What are the legal issues?
Lawyer Jon Fell examines the legal issues around mobile IT
Ready to take the tablets?
Can IT managers meet the growing demand from users for tablet computing without adding to the administrative burden on their staff?
Review: Fujitsu ScanSnap S1100
Neat, portable scanner from Fujitsu will suit road warriors