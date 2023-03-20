Pompompurin

FBI arrests alleged BreachForums mastermind 'Pompompurin'

Law

FBI arrests alleged BreachForums mastermind 'Pompompurin'

Conor Brian Fitzpatrick is said to have created BreachForums after the FBI seized the RaidForums dark web site

clock 20 March 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
05

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read