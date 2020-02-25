Politics
Twitter bans political advertising
"Internet political ads present entirely new challenges to civic discourse," CEO Jack Dorsey declares in 'sub-tweet' aimed at Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg
Digital Economy Bill could empower government to force internet companies to act on piracy
Search engine companies may be compelled by government to implement an "anti-piracy code"
App stores in China ordered to register with the government
It's for their own good
Scottish higher-rate tax plans hit by HMRC database error
HMRC failed to inform 420,000 people about Scottish government plans to put up their taxes
Michael Gove calls for a British DARPA to increase UK technology investment
Gove calls for a UK DARPA as part of a technology investment push
CrowdStrike embarrassed after lone hacker claims that he - and not the Russian government - hacked the Democrats
Lone hacker claims responsibility for Democratic Party security breach - but security firm stands by its claims
Cameron calls for more government internet surveillance powers following Charlie Hebdo attack
Prime Minister will revive controversial Snoopers' Charter, should the Conservatives win the general election
Personal data should become private property, not Google's or GCHQ's, says David Davis MP
MPs struggling to catch up with technology allow Google and GCHQ to treat personal data as their own
Japanese websites under attack by Chinese hackers over territorial dispute
At least 19 websites brought down over issue of Senkaku Islands
Row breaks out in US over Stuxnet worm leaks
Republicans accuse White House of using malware leaks to bolster President's image
Maude to report on datacentre consolidation progress
Progress report due before the end of May detailing consolidation and carbon reduction plans
IT leads the way in promoting social mobility
The tech sector is ahead of the game as government promotes internships
US Senate to vote on patent reform
America Invents Act tackles some of the big issues of intellectual property regime
Don't mess with the people's internet
The protests in Egypt and elsewhere show the power of the internet as a force for freedom
Hung parliament will nix NGA rollout
Party differences will leave investors in a quandry
Labour must use web to campaign, says Brown
Brown wants Obama-style web tactics for general election campaign
The powers that Bebo
Political parties and public-sector bodies are increasingly turning to Web 2.0 and social networking technologies in a bid to build stronger links with citizens