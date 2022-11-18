Poland

Tech for good: How the IT industry is helping Ukraine

Leadership

Tech for good: How the IT industry is helping Ukraine

The tech sector has a responsibility to support people during times of crisis; the war in Ukraine is no exception

clock 18 November 2022 • 4 min read
Outsourcing and nearshoring - the tonic for economic troubles ahead

Management

Outsourcing and nearshoring - the tonic for economic troubles ahead

Despite IT spending growth, outsourcing may be the best option for businesses struggling with rising costs.

clock 03 November 2022 • 4 min read
New 'Prestige' ransomware targets Ukraine, Poland: Microsoft

Threats and Risks

New 'Prestige' ransomware targets Ukraine, Poland: Microsoft

The activity seems to overlap with the victims of FoxBlade or HermeticWiper malware

clock 17 October 2022 • 3 min read
REvil suspect allegedly behind Kaseya hack extradited to the US

Law

REvil suspect allegedly behind Kaseya hack extradited to the US

The Ukrainian national was arrested in Poland last year, a few months after the Kaseya attack shut down hundreds of SMEs around the world

clock 11 March 2022 • 3 min read

Hardware

FP Space works to automate space exploration

Hyperspectral images can track the health of forests, crops and water

clock 23 January 2018 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read