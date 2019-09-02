point-of-sale

Hacking

FIN6 APT targeting individuals via LinkedIn in a bid to get web skimmers onto e-commerce sites

IBM X-Force warns of new spear-phishing attacks by APT it has tracked since 2015

clock 02 September 2019 • 2 min read

Ecommerce

Esteé Lauder scents victory against the vloggers with its tech makeover

Cosmetics firm is undergoing a top-to-toe tech refresh with GDPR compliance thrown in

clock 14 September 2017 • 4 min read

Hacking

Is malware lurking silently in your network? Six important security steps

Corey Nachreiner, CTO of WatchGuard, explains that it's no longer a matter of if you'll get hacked, but when

clock 29 October 2015 • 6 min read

Security

Hilton Hotels investigating point-of-sale card fraud claims

Point-of-sale malware could have been active since November 2014

clock 28 September 2015 • 2 min read

Security

IBM warning over 'Shifu' banking Trojan that also targets point-of-sale terminals

Banking Trojan borrows technology from rival crimeware to steal passwords and disable security tools

clock 02 September 2015 • 3 min read

Hacking

More questions than answers after Hard Rock Hotel comes clean over credit card breach

How did the hack last seven months, how was the breach detected and would 'chip and PIN' cards have made a difference?

clock 06 May 2015 •

Security

New Spark malware targeting retail systems identified

Windows XP-based retail systems at risk from yet another memory-scraping malware tool

clock 19 December 2014 • 2 min read

Security

Retail malware: PCI-DSS is part of the problem, says retail security specialist Slava Gomzin

PCI-DSS fails to address widespread use of memory-scraping malware

clock 07 August 2014 •

Security

Too open for business? Why attacks on PoS systems are escalating

Attacks against retailers are increasing as more and more malware aimed at point-of-sale systems is being produced

clock 04 June 2014 • 8 min read
