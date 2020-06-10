Plusnet
TalkTalk broadband voted worst ISP for customer service in Ofcom survey
TalkTalk customers least likely to recommend it to anyone they want to keep as a friend
BT and TalkTalk top Which? broadband survey - for the worst internet services in the UK
And Sky and EE aren't much better, either
BT takes crown for most complained about broadband provider - Ofcom
Most complained about landline provider is PlusNet (owned by BT)
BT break-up on the cards? Ofcom to examine splitting BT's network from its retail business
Spin-off 'could deliver competitive or wider benefits for end users'
Ofcom intervenes to impose new fibre broadband wholesale pricing rules on BT
Ofcom plans intended to increase competition for UK fibre broadband