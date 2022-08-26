Plug Power

Amazon to cut fossil fuel use in new hydrogen cell agreement

Green

Amazon to cut fossil fuel use in new hydrogen cell agreement

The e-commerce giant will use green hydrogen for long-haul trucks and forklifts

clock 26 August 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Meta lets algorithm pick 60 employees to fire

22 August 2022 • 3 min read
02

Government blocks Chinese purchase of UK electronics firm over security concerns

19 August 2022 • 3 min read
03

Apple patches major iDevice security flaws

22 August 2022 • 2 min read
04

TikTok's in-app browser code can track anything you type, researcher claims

25 August 2022 • 3 min read
05

Google Cloud claims to have blocked the largest ever Layer 7 DDoS attack

19 August 2022 • 3 min read