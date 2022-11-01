PlayStation Network

BT outage cuts off smart devices

Internet

BT outage cuts off smart devices

The issue affected Amazon Alexa speakers, Ring doorbells and other devices.

clock 01 November 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

UKCloud goes into liquidation

26 October 2022 • 2 min read
02

Critical zero-day bug, first since Heartbleed, identified in OpenSSL

27 October 2022 • 2 min read
03

AWS and Microsoft cut cloud outlook and hiring

26 October 2022 • 2 min read
04

Russian spies hacked Truss's personal phone

31 October 2022 • 2 min read
05

Quantum's not just about computing - a look at what else is going on

25 October 2022 • 7 min read