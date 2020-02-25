Playstation
FBI seeks warrant to obtain detailed personal information from Sony
The Bureau has asked for messaging history and even game progress in trying to track down a suspect
Microsoft and Sony announce deal over cloud gaming and AI
Both companies will explore joint development of future cloud solutions in Microsoft Azure
PlayStation 5 coming in 2020 amid claims that PS5 developer kits are in game makers' hands already
Rumours that PlayStation 5 will be launched in 2020, with developers already working on new games
Microsoft Xbox One X outselling Sony Playstation 4 Pro in the US, claims analyst
Microsoft on course to cross 35 million sales mark for Xbox One console - still a long way behind Sony
Who won the console wars, XBox One or Playstation?
November was a strong month for gaming, but which console came out on top overall?
Sony shipped over 70 million PS4 consoles in 2017
Playstation 4 sales beat the competition into the dust
PC games service Steam overtakes Xbox and Sony to boast 67 million monthly active players - adding 27 million in the last 18 months
Strong growth for Steam in Asia driven by localised store-fronts and games like Dota 2
The best tech deals on Amazon Prime day
Ebuyer gets in on the act with its own "Optimus Day" - no membership required, but no Jeremy Clarkson thrown in, either
Resident Evil 7, Prey and Sonic Mania: 10 great PS4 and Xbox games coming in 2017
What gamers can look forward to next year
Why PS4 Pro and Xbox Project Scorpio are just cunning fanboy marketing
Blur the generation lines at your peril, guys
Sony and Microsoft go for VR and 4K gaming with E3 launches
PCs and game consoles get interesting again with new technology requiring beefed-up hardware
Microsoft Xbox Live suffers DDoS attack from Phantom Squad, Sony PSN also threatened
Are Christmas videogames sieges now becoming a tradition?
How being a victim of cyber crime made me an even bigger target for hackers
Computing's Danny Palmer almost found out the hard way how cyber criminals are getting craftier...
Gaming and the power of real-time data
DataStax co-founder Matt Pfeil explains how real-time and interactive services are transforming the gaming industry, and how other companies can use the same approaches too
FBI and UK police arrest alleged Xbox and PlayStation Lizard Squad hacker
Law enforcement units make a second arrest potentially relating to Sony attacks
Man arrested for PayPal thefts linked to Lizard Squad attacks on Microsoft and Sony
Vincent Omari claims he is just a spokesperson for the Lizard Squad and has nothing to do with PSN and Xbox Live attacks
Next Sony PlayStation 'could be based in the cloud', claims Sony vice president
Or maybe not, if network latency isn't radically reduced in the next five years
Hacker group Lizard Squad claims responsibility for Sony PlayStation Network outage
Sony has once again seen its online services taken down by outsiders
Sony PlayStation website hit by Lizard Squad hackers in latest assault on firm
More security woes for electronics and entertainment firm
'Sony doesn't understand security': Why PlayStation Network is such an attractive target for hackers
Sony's poor reputation for security and the prestige of taking down a gaming giant attracts hackers
PlayStation Network hit by DDoS attacks, top exec in flight bomb scare
Gaming giant in the thick of online activist action once again
Sony wins the opening round of next-gen games console battle
Both Sony and Microsoft claim one million-plus sales - but Sony does so over fewer countries
Microsoft's $2bn a year from Android patent licensing disguises big losses in Xbox, Skype and mobile - analyst
"Pure profit" from Android patent licensing covering up moribund Entertainment and Devices group, claims Nomura analyst
Sony cuts 2013 profit forecast by 40 per cent
Tech giant expects to make only £190m for the year