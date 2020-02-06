Piracy
The Pirate Bay launches its own streaming service called 'BayStream'
My bay or the highway
EU anti-piracy plan would introduce internet surveillance and 'ancillary copyright', claim campaigners
Proposals would contradict eCommerce Directive and ECJ court judgements
Founders of Pirate Bay ordered to pay €405,000 compensation to record labels
Order will be added to Pirate Bay's long list of unpaid bills
Digital Economy Bill could empower government to force internet companies to act on piracy
Search engine companies may be compelled by government to implement an "anti-piracy code"
FAST threatens companies with demands for compensation over 'historic' unlicensed software
Federation Against Software Theft to impose retrospective penalties on corporate software pirates
CloudFlare sued by porn baron for providing anti-DDoS services to piracy websites
Advertising network Tiger Media also under fire from adult entertainment company ALS Scan
Software piracy should be banned at the operating system level - report
International moves afoot to compel operating system suppliers to stamp out software piracy on users' PCs
Broadcaster NBC patents torrent-tracking technology
Media giant claims technology for early detection and tracking of pirated file shares
Man charged over proxy server to torrent sites circumventing ISP blocks
Callum Haywood charged with fraud and 'conversion of criminal property'
Google's Week: Right to be Forgotten, AI battle and Android N
Search firm also revealed it receives 100,000 piracy takedown requests an hour
EU considers outlawing web links - unless you check them with your lawyers first
EU digital commissioner plans for 'ancillary copyright' laws will extend copyright to web links
Game of Thrones season 5 finale breaks illegal download records
'Mother's Mercy' becomes the most pirated TV show ever in just hours
Google fights back against News Corp accusation that it's 'a platform for piracy'
Web firm responds to Rupert Murdoch's open letter with a blog post
UK web pirates to receive warnings - via post and email
Illegally downloading games and films? Expect an email from your ISP soon
MPs criticise Google's 'derisory' efforts to prevent piracy
Culture, Media and Sport Committee says web giant needs to do more to curb illegal films and music
30 per cent of businesses that use counterfeit software are infected by malware
Counterfeit software is a cash cow for organised criminals, warns Microsoft
Kim Dotcom unveils Mega, the 'completely secure' successor to Megaupload
Filesharing site will use encryption to keep users' identity secure
BPI asks UK's biggest ISPs to block more file-sharing sites
BPI clamps down even harder on file-sharing sites
ACTA smuggled in under cover of CETA
Canadian-EU trade deal revealed to include rejected ACTA legislation in all but name
European Parliament decisively rejects ACTA
Much-criticised Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement thrown out by MEPs
Pirate Bay could look to "circumvent" High Court's ban of its website
ISPs wouldn't be liable for illegal website that uses proxy servers, says lawyer
European Parliament votes to keep anti-piracy law decision out of top judges' hands
Latest twist in the tale of ACTA
European Court of Justice to rule on controversial anti-piracy scheme
Commissioners refer the Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement to Europe's top court
The High Court paves way for ISPs to block The Pirate Bay
Website owners 'encourage' infringement, says judge