Pinsent Masons' Donna Mayers and Charlotte Roxon discuss tech law, technology and the gender pay gap
Pinsent Masons' Donna Mayers and Charlotte Roxon take questions ahead of the Women in Tech Festival next week
GDPR is now in force! Read the best resources to prepare
GDPR is now online and firms need to comply or risk heavy fines. Here are the details you need to ensure you're ready
GDPR: The countdown begins - one year until it comes into force
Laura Gillespie, partner at Pinsent Masons law firm, gives her top five tips to prepare for the incoming GDPR
GDPR and ePrivacy will impose 'a much higher bar' on website owners, marketers and list brokers
While the finer points of the new legislation are still being hammered out, the direction of travel is clear
Why GDPR may inhibit privacy and security-enhancing technologies
By sticking rigidly to 1970s definitions of 'processors' and 'controllers', GDPR may hinder the growth of decentralised peer-to-peer alternatives
EU to consult on laws requiring the "free movement" of data
Bureaucrats consider 'fair and reasonable' licensing obligations to encourage the sharing of machine-generated data
GDPR: 'Lock up' your cloud contracts before May 2018 - or face a multi-million pound fine
Organisations warned that unless they make all contracts GDPR compliant before May 2018 they could face fines running into millions
GDPR will put up the price of cloud computing, warns data protection legal expert
GDPR means more cloud computing price rises are on the way
FCA permits UK financial services firms to take advantage of the cloud
Yvonne Dunn, financial services technology expert at law firm Pinsent Masons, runs through the FCA's guidance on making use of cloud services
Establish an internal breach-reporting procedure to prepare for GDPR, advises ICO
ICO publishes guidance ahead of implementation of GDPR in 2018
AI is coming, so we'd better start preparing for it
Francois Tung of law firm Pinsent Masons examines the legal implications of rapidly improving artificial intelligence
European Union plan to regulate and 'de-anonymise' bitcoin
Bitcoin targeted in EU terrorist money-laundering crackdown - but not the €500 note
Safe Harbour's replacement could be in place by February as regulators meet
If negotiators fail to agree terms, firms transferring personal data from the EU to the US face sanctions, EU warns
Details of 650,000 JD Wetherspoon customers potentially stolen by hackers
Incident will 'reduce level of trust' in the pub chain, warns cyber security expert
After the spending review, positive signs for government, suppliers and citizens?
Simon Colvin, partner at law firm Pinsent Masons, and Justin Chan, the firm's legal director, discuss what the recent government spending review means for public-sector suppliers, and the UK's citizens
Government backs down on move to 'legalise' private copying
'Private copying exception' would require a 'compensation mechanism' (ie: tax) under EU law
Safe Harbour: My firm uses Google Docs - what do I do now?
We examine the implications of the European Court of Justice's ruling that Safe Harbour is invalid
New EU data protection laws will demand even better security, claims report
Multi-factor authentication will become the norm as organisations rush to demonstrate that they're taking security seriously