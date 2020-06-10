physics
Researchers detect particles in Antarctica that do not fit the Standard Model
Detected by a sensor attached to a high-altitude balloon hovering over Antarctica
Time crystals might actually exist, Aalto University claims
Could one day be used for real-world applications like quantum information processing
Peter Cochrane: Don't try to understand - just remember it
Peter Cochrane slams the British education system for failing to teach children understanding and problem solving
IBM claims atomic storage breakthrough using rare-earth element Holmium
Researchers develop technique to store and retrieve data from a single atom
Canadian physicists claim to have developed "quantum cloning machine" capable of hacking quantum computers
Research provides clues on securing quantum computers
The Met Office: Data science in an organisation full of scientists
Data scientists better for finding answers to business questions, rather than scientific ones, suggests Met Office CIO Charles Ewen
How Mellanox connectivity aids research into black holes and asteroids
Colin Bridger, senior director for northern Europe at Mellanox, tells Computing Data Centre summit how his firm's technology supports the SKA radio telescope
How businesses are benefiting from the technology behind CERN's Large Hadron Collider
The internet isn't the only mainstream technology to come out of CERN