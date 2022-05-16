photosynthesis

Photosynthesis powers microprocessor for six months

Gadgets

Photosynthesis powers microprocessor for six months

Researchers have built an AA-battery-sized device that ran an ARM device for six months, using photosynthesis as a power source.

clock 16 May 2022 • 2 min read

Communications

Cambridge University scientists develop breakthrough in solar power using photosynthesis

Scientists successfully split water into hydrogen and oxygen in new, more efficient process

clock 04 September 2018 •
Most read
01

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

It's time to surface the open source submarine

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Rhysida threatens dark web auction of British Library data

22 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Capita clinches £239m civil service pensions contract

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Meta disbands Responsible AI team

21 November 2023 • 1 min read