phishing emails
Emotet malware operators now using new spam template to demand $50 extortion from potential targets
Phishing emails falsely tell recipients their machines have been hacked, telling them to open an attached document if they want to rescue their data...
Warning over LockerGoga and MegaCortex ransomware attacks targeting private industry in western countries
The actors behind the two ransomware were found using stolen login credentials, SQL injections, phishing attacks, and several other techniques to gain entry into a corporate network
'Gangnam Industrial Style' campaign targets industrial firms with phishing emails and Separ malware
New North Korea-linked campaign has already compromised at least 200 systems belonging to industrial companies across the world