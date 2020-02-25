phishing
US court jails scammer who fleeced Facebook and Google out of $120m in email fraud
Rimasauskas shook down Google and Facebook with fake emails purporting to be from a major Taiwan-based supplier
'Gangnam Industrial Style' campaign targets industrial firms with phishing emails and Separ malware
New North Korea-linked campaign has already compromised at least 200 systems belonging to industrial companies across the world
Warning over Fullz House Magecart threat group using phishing and web skimming to compromise web payments
Fullz House Magecart threat group has branched out from selling 'Fullz' - full packages of information - on underground trading sites
Google's Threat Analysis Group sent 12,000 warnings about state-backed attacks in just three months
In 90 per cent of the cases, attackers used "credential phishing emails" to steal account credentials
Amazon Echo and Google Home apps can spy on users and phish for passwords
Lackadaisical security around apps for Amazon and Google personal assistants could enable malicious attackers to v-phish for passwords or eavesdrop on households
Phishing targeting executives now the number one cause of cyber security insurance claims
One-quarter of claims sourced to business email compromise scams, warns AIG
Cyber criminals launched 3.5 billion malicious login attempts in just 18 months - Akamai
Half of all phishing attacks are targeting the financial sector, warns Akamai
NCSC issues warning over global DNS hijacking campaign
Warning over upsurge in DNS hijacking campaigns that redirect users to malicious websites
Ship operators warned over malware targeting shipping in spear-phishing attacks
US Coast Guard issues alert over rise in cyber attacks targeting commercial vessels
Researchers discover new rogue iFrame phishing technique targeting payments
The technique is the latest in a long line of attacks targeting online payments
Hacker-for-hire services are mostly scams or ineffective, researchers find
Of 27 hacker-for-hire services contacted for Gmail account hacking, only five attempted to launch attacks against victims
Wipro investigates security breach believed to be perpetrated by state-sponsored attacker
Wipro systems compromised following phishing campaign used to target 'at least a dozen' clients, according to insiders
Stop blaming the user for cybersecurity failings
Panellists look at ways of instilling an organisation-wide security culture
Cyber crooks exploit cardless ATMs using phishing and social engineering
Cardless ATMs exploited by a combination of phishing and adding new numbers to customers' mobile accounts
Necurs botnet in new phishing attack on banks
Short lived campaign delivered FlawedAmmyy remote access Trojan via .pub and PDF files
Butlins customer data exposed following phishing attack
Data of 34,000 customers exposed but not payment details, claims Butlins
'One man crime wave' hacker Grant West jailed for 10 years
West sent phishing emails to Just Eat customers and hacked Barclays, BA and Ladbrokes
'Gold galleon' hackers target shipping industry
Crooks tried to steal more than $3 million from the shipping industry.
Cyber crooks are more interested in exploiting people, not software flaws, claims Proofpoint
Ransomware, phishing, cryptocurrency threats and cloud attacks all growing fast, warns security report
More than £100,000 in student loans stolen by phishing email scammers
More than 70 students had their university funds redirected by scammers in just 15 months
These three steps are essential to protect yourself against phishing
Phishing is one of the most popular forms of hacking, and incidents are rising
All businesses targeted by CEO phishing scams - losses estimated at $5.3bn
Lack of payload make many phishing emails hard to block, warns Agari
Phishing emails have spiked this year, outgrowing malware
Why try to trick a system when you can just fool the user?
Do you publicise your management team? You're helping hackers, says Mimecast
Showing the world who your management team are, what they look like and what their contact details are helps hackers with social engineering attacks