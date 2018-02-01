Phil Pavitt

18. Phil Pavitt

clock 01 February 2018 • 1 min read

Exclusive: Phil Pavitt reveals why he's leaving Specsavers

'I am the designer, the creator of the revolution - that has been my experience and history,' Pavitt tells Computing

clock 02 May 2017 • 2 min read

Specsavers brings in Fujitsu for digital transformation project across its 1,179 stores in £17.6m deal

Retailer aims to make better use of data to improve the customer experience

clock 25 April 2017 • 2 min read

Specsaver's Phil Pavitt to leave after three years as global CIO at the company

Phil Pavitt to move on at the end of June this year

clock 13 March 2017 • 2 min read
