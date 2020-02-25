Phil Booth
Tweet theft: Sits vac. One CISO reporting to the new US president. Any takers?
All the past week or two's best tech tweets (or thereabouts) stolen to order
NHS England plans to hand over medical records to high-street retailers [UPDATED]
Boots, Tesco and Superdrug to be given access to medical records to 'improve' pharmacy efficiency
Care.data, NHS Choices and now Apps - could it be three failures in a row for Tim Kelsey? - UPDATED
Body responsible for the controversial care.data programme may now be making an array of new mistakes as it tries to release a swathe of mobile apps