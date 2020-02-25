Pharmacy2U
TalkTalk's lessons for cyber security
All companies are technology companies - and need to make security a priority with an investment to match, not an after-thought
Our top IT stories this week: Hadoop at Harte Hanks, 'poisonous' Pharmacy2U fined, and HBOS security flaw
Here they are again, our top stories from the past week
UPDATED - 'Poisonous' online pharmacy Pharmacy2U fined by ICO for illegally selling NHS patient data
UK's largest online pharmacy is 20 per cent owned by biggest provider of GP IT systems in England