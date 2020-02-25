Peter Cochrane
Peter Cochrane: Technology is not a threat - people are!
Humanity faces a number of challenges that technology can overcome. Unfortunately, too many of the people in power are also the most ignorant
Peter Cochrane: The General Election and the UK's full-fibre failures
The UK could have had full-fibre 20 years ago, but for government short-sightedness. But this election's fibre promises should be treated with scepticism, writes Professor Peter Cochrane
Peter Cochrane: The future of education - solving problems by thinking?
Education has become too focused on grades and exams, rather than actually learning and understanding, argues Professor Peter Cochrane
How Quantum technology could transform computing - perhaps…
There's still some time - and a number of challenges to overcome - before quantum computing becomes truly useful, reports Nic Fearn
Peter Cochrane: Non-linearity is the norm and defies simple thinking
Disciplines are becoming more specialised at a time when global challenges have become more complex. Solving them may require the non-linear calculations that only quantum computing can provide, says Professor Peter Cochrane
The outer limits? What will happen when microprocessors reach 'silicon plateau'?
As copper and silicon-based CPUs reach their physical limits, what is in the pipeline that will keep compute power growing? Nic Fearn investigates
Peter Cochrane: Is forgetting essential for learning?
Wouldn't it be great if you could remember everything you ever learnt, saw or heard? Actually, it wouldn't, writes Professor Peter Cochrane
Peter Cochrane: AI and the emergent properties of good, bad and evil
Forget Asimov's 'Three Laws of Robotics', robots will almost certainly go off the rails at some point in the future - but they still won't be as bad as human beings
Peter Cochrane: Much of what we're told about quantum computing is nonsense
Articles and presentations on quantum computing are often completely wrong, warns Professor Peter Cochrane
Peter Cochrane: Interfaces are hell. How can we make them better?
Getting to grips with a new user interface is one of life's biggest frustrations, says Professor Peter Cochrane. There must be something better
Peter Cochrane: AI, autonomous connectivity and machine-to-machine communications is the future of mobile - not folding screens
Smartphone makers may be obsessed with gimmicks, but it is AI and machine-to-machine communications that will drive the next tech revolution, argues Professor Peter Cochrane
Peter Cochrane: Is it even possible to properly test complex systems?
Systems have reached such a state of complexity that only AI can bring some kind of order, argues Professor Peter Cochrane
Peter Cochrane: Quantum computing - a return to analogue computers?
Quantum computers are neither stable enough nor powerful enough to achieve very much at all at the moment, warns Professor Peter Cochrane - but could one day provide a cure for cancer
Peter Cochrane: Governments may try to lock down the internet and AI, but freedom will always out
Endless moral scares may justify ever-more controls on the internet and AI, warns Professor Peter Cochrane, but won't achieve their supposed aim
Peter Cochrane: Tackling fake news and propaganda with AI and machine learning
This year saw the first global 'datathon' to apply natural language processing to identify 'fake news'. Professor Peter Cochrane was there as an advisor
Peter Cochrane: We need 'truth engines'
Civilisations stand or fall on the strength of their truths, warns Professor Peter Cochrane OBE
Peter Cochrane: Where does death come from?
The internet has become the biggest source of subversion - of all kinds - in history. How should we respond, asks Peter Cochrane
Peter Cochrane: The rise and rise of ignorance
It's not just politicians who are increasingly eschewing knowledge and expertise - business is too, warns Peter Cochrane
Peter Cochrane: Has computing become too challenging for any one person to fully comprehend?
Peter Cochrane looks at how computing has changed in his lifetime, from analogue, to digital and, soon, quantum
Peter Cochrane: Does life = intelligence?
What is real intelligence, and does intelligence equate to life? asks Peter Cochrane
Peter Cochrane: Why Industry 4.0 is essential
Humanity faces a growing existential challenge that will take an immense technological effort to overcome, argues Peter Cochrane
Peter Cochrane: Is AI Schrödinger's brain?
Artificial intelligence today is barely intelligent at all. So what will it take for true AI to be developed, asks Peter Cochrane?
Peter Cochrane: Our devices know more about us than we think
It's not just Big Brother that is watching you - increasingly, it's every electronic device we use, warns Peter Cochrane
Peter Cochrane: The internet needs controls like a duck needs flippers
The GDPR appears to have been written by people wearing stove pipe hats wielding quill pens, suggests ex-BT CTO Peter Cochrane