Pentaho
Business critical applications fail to meet firms' analytical needs
Computing research finds that 88 per cent of technology professionals are unhappy with the scope of analytics tools built-in to their CRM, ERP and other applications
Lack of funds hindering analytics projects
Computing research reveals that more than half of firms struggle to finance key analytics projects
Beware of big data visualisation tools that claim to help you derive hidden meaning - Pentaho
'We're so good at detecting patterns that we detect patterns that aren't there,' says Wael Elrifai
Internet of Things data deluge could lead to security concerns, warns report
Businesses are concerned that rising data volumes as a result of the Internet of Things will overwhelm networks and lead to security concerns
Experiment with big data now, and worry about ROI later, advises Pentaho 'guru'
The sooner you discover the best way to exploit big data the better
Big data? We're still in 'the playground', say users in V3 survey
But organisations will quickly shift from playground to production, argues Pentaho's Wael Elrifai
Manage big data properly, don't do it 'just because', warns Pentaho
Big data skills can be learned, but good implementation strategy is required for an analytics strategy to work, argues Pentaho's Wael Elrifai
Internet of Things undermined by a lack of standards, warns Pentaho VP EMEA Paul Scholey
While Hadoop provides a popular analytics foundation for connected devices' data, there are few other standards supporting the Internet of Things
Fifty billion connected devices will generate more than 35 billion petabytes of data, says Pentaho's Paul Scholey
Volvo to use the Internet of Things so that by 2020 no one will be killed in their cars (if Volvo's still going by then)
The revolution in self-service analytics starts now
Computing research finds that in most companies top-down BI still prevails, but things are about to change in a big way
Practical steps towards democratising analytics
A panel explores the competitive advantages to be had by spreading the knowledge and how to go about it, as John Leonard reports
Self-service analytics is growing - where now for the CDO and data scientist?
As cloud BI firm Birst announces another funding round where does the rise of self-service analytics leave the trendy new data roles?