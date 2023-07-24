Pentagon

General says 'Judeo-Christian society' makes USA's AI better than rivals'

Threats and Risks

The future of AI in war depends on 'who plays by the rules of warfare and who doesn't'

clock 24 July 2023 • 3 min read
Pentagon splits up revamped $9 billion cloud deal among tech giants

Cloud and Infrastructure

Splits defence infrastructure between four providers

clock 09 December 2022 • 2 min read
NSA re-awards multibillion-dollar cloud contract award to AWS

Government

Microsoft protested contract award last year, claiming that NSA misevaluated proposals

clock 29 April 2022 • 2 min read
Pentagon tests predictive AI to see threats in advance

Strategy

The system sifts through massive amounts of raw, real-time data to spot even minute changes at sensitive locations

clock 03 August 2021 • 3 min read

Government

US Department of Defense cancels controversial $10bn JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft

Amazon said that it had been unfairly prevented by the DoD from winning the contract due to political pressure from Donald Trump

clock 08 July 2021 • 4 min read

Government

US imposes restrictions on technology sales to Chinese chip giant SMIC

The Trump administration believes that technologies supplied to the Chinese company could be used for military purposes

clock 28 September 2020 • 2 min read

Threats and Risks

North Korea-backed 'BeagleBoyz' group is targeting banks around the globe, US agencies warn

The primary aim of the campaign is to fund the North Korean government

clock 27 August 2020 • 3 min read

Security

Huawei may be a risk but the West should compete with Chinese firms rather than banning, says ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt

'The Chinese are just as good, and maybe better, in key areas of research and innovation' Schmidt says

clock 19 June 2020 • 2 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Amazon wants to see internal Pentagon documents in JEDI case

Amazon insists it was treated unfairly in the bidding process

clock 24 February 2020 • 3 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Federal judge orders Microsoft to stop work on Pentagon JEDI cloud-computing project

Microsoft has expressed its disappointment over the decision

clock 14 February 2020 • 2 min read
