Councils issue tender worth up to £30m for pension software
Kent County Council leads procurement process for solutions that administer local government, police and rescue pension schemes
Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors implements Fairsail to tackle new pension laws
Solution aims to ensure compliance with Auto-Enrolment legislation
BT revenue down four per cent, but profits rise
Operating costs slashed by £291m
TCS wins UK pensions contract
Contract worth an estimated £600m and will last 10 years
Logica drops bid for state pension service
Two bidders left in competition to provide administration services in new delivery model
Fujitsu faces possible strike action
Unite to poll members over changes to vendor's pension plan that could affect up to 4,000 staff