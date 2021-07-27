ADVERTISEMENT

Pegasus

Apple releases new version of iOS to patch a zero-day flaw under active attack

Threats and Risks

Apple releases new version of iOS to patch a zero-day flaw under active attack

iOS 14.7.1 comes hot on the heels of iOS 14.7, which also patched a number of code execution flaws

clock 27 July 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Microsoft warns of evolved LemonDuck malware targeting Windows and Linux machines

26 July 2021 • 2 min read
02

Linux kernel bug 'Sequoia' allows attackers to gain root-level privileges

22 July 2021 • 2 min read
03

How sustainable is Google Cloud Platform?

22 July 2021 • 6 min read
04

Cache in the Attic: How a Defunct Technology unlocked the Radical Reinvention of bet365's iOS Experience

21 July 2021 • 8 min read
05

Microsoft Azure Sentinel vs Darktrace Enterprise Immune System: Who's on top in AI security?

21 July 2021 • 6 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT