PCI-SIG
Proposed PCIe 6.0 spec promises to double bandwidth of v5.0
PCI-SIG aims to publish final specification for PCIe 6.0 in 2021
PCI Express 5.0 spec released by PCI-SIG - before PCIe 4.0 has even gone mainstream
PCIe 5.0 will offer twice the bandwidth of PCI 4.0 while providing backwards compatibility
PCI-SIG lifts lid on new PCIe 4.0 specifications, with products slated for 2019
PCI-SIG now working on PCIe 5.0 for completion in early 2020s
PCI-SIG unveils new PCIe 4.0 specifications
PCI-SIG has announced its latest PC bus standards that will enable multiple GPUs to be used together