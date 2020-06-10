PCI DSS
Hyatt admits credit-card point-of-sale cyber attack
Yet another point-of-sale attack exploiting encryption weaknesses in legacy PCI-DSS standards
Hilton Hotels admits point-of-sale malware hack
Credit card numbers, security codes. You name it, they got it
The different skills you need for public and private clouds
QA's Matt Bishop compares and contrasts the different skills needed for organisations looking to move to public or private clouds
Hilton Hotels investigating point-of-sale card fraud claims
Point-of-sale malware could have been active since November 2014
Dridex Trojan cyber-criminals target British banks and major companies
CERT UK warns of sophisticated operation by cyber-criminals believed to be protected by the Russian state
IBM warning over 'Shifu' banking Trojan that also targets point-of-sale terminals
Banking Trojan borrows technology from rival crimeware to steal passwords and disable security tools
Eighty per cent of merchants fail basic card data security compliance test - Verizon report
More businesses were compliant with much-criticised PCI DSS standard than in 2013, but the vast majority still not
Backbytes: Guess who's looking for security specialists? Why, Moonpig...
Embarrassingly hacked gift card site pulls advert seeking security staff
PCI-compliant networks are not enough to secure payment data, says expert
Requirement could just be box-ticking exercise, according to report
Hotels and colleges targeted by credit card thieves
Malware authors aim to pick off less tech-savvy targets in credit card sting
ParcelForce recoups £1m a year from UK Customs costs using PCI-compliant payment system
Hosted telephony software means courier no longer has to write off uncollectible duty payments
Compliance and the dangers of lax email practices
The cost of failing to comply with requirements could be far greater than businesses realise
Compliance: Top tips for data guardians
So how should firms protect data to ensure compliance with DPA and PCI DSS regulations?
The Lowry seeks token system to boost security
The programme to become PCI compliant will have taken four years by the time it is completed
World Vision UK protects donors' payment data from hackers
Charity opts for Stonesoft solution to achieve compliance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard
PCI DSS deadline is today, but is it really a deadline?
Analyst accuses credit card firms of giving out mixed messages
Microsoft signs anti-hacking licence
The software company is working with cryptography experts to prevent sophisticated hacking attacks
Payment card industry compliance deadlines to hit UK business
Small firms may see themselves penalised when PCI-DSS comes in next month
Hot seat: Ian Woosey
Ian Woosey is group IT director at Carpetright where he manages a team of more than 50 people based at the company's Essex headquarters
Harrods takes on web hosting technology from Navisite
The technology adheres to PCI-DSS compliance standards
Survey says 89 per cent of firms not compliant with PCI-DSS
PCI-compliance survey shows smaller firms on road to PCI-compliance ruin
Spurs aiming for the goal of PCI card security compliance
Tottenham Hotspur hopes to avoid penalties by meeting 1 October deadline
Skipton deploys log management kit to ease PCI compliance
Skipton Building Society deploys LogLogic appliances to achieve PCI compliance and improve system security
Cotton Traders tightens credit card protections
Retailer deploys 'tokenisation' middleware