PayPal
PayPal checks out with iZettle in $2.2bn deal
PayPal to take on Square in the small-business payments market following iZettle acquisition
PayPal fraudster's £50,000 in Bitcoin seized on proceeds of crime confiscation
Gabriele Pearson sentenced to 15-month jail term last week among the first to have Bitcoins confiscated under Proceeds of Crime Act
eBay to jettison PayPal by 2023 in a bid to reduce payment processing fees
Dutch payment service Adyen to supplant Paypal as eBay's main payments service from 2020
Website owners urged to adopt new HTTPS certificate checking options
Certificate authorities and browser makers vote to make new certification checks mandatory
Next Directory accounts cracked in £1m scam because customers re-used passwords
Gang that cracked and sold Next Directory customer credentials jailed
The top 10 news stories of 2015
All the hottest topics you've been reading most this year
Fake banking websites issued with SSL certificates by Symantec, Comodo and GoDaddy
Netcraft accuses certificate issuing authorities of undermining web security by issuing SSL certificates to fraudulent banking websites
Top Tech stories this week: Paypal's global glitch, Safe Harbour and Surface Pro 4
Computing's top stories from the past seven days. Read all about it!
PayPal back after global fault hit every account Monday night
UPDATED Failure meant all transactions made after 5pm UK time appeared to 'vanish into thin air'
Is Elon Musk's 'space internet' more promising than previous attempts?
We debate philanthropy vs. egotism, and why building comms infrastructure from decommissioned nukes isn't always a great idea
Hand over your data! HMRC wants more powers to obtain data in bulk
HMRC wants more bulk data-gathering powers to feed into its growing big data analytics systems
Dyre banking Trojan malware activity surges - targets Barclays, RBS, HSBC, Lloyds and Santander customers
Malware similar to Zeus and allows hackers to steal banking credentials, warn Bitdefender
Man arrested for PayPal thefts linked to Lizard Squad attacks on Microsoft and Sony
Vincent Omari claims he is just a spokesperson for the Lizard Squad and has nothing to do with PSN and Xbox Live attacks
Can I change eBay policy? Yes Icahn!
Stand aside, CEO, and make way for opinionated shareholders - says opinionated shareholder
Backbytes: Paypal-using merchant? Strapped for cash? Just take it - it's a feature, says Paypal
Paypal 'bug' that enables merchants to take unlimited amounts from accounts is a feature, not a bug, according to Paypal
eBay should spin off PayPal, says Carl Icahn
Separating payments unit from e-commerce giant is a "no-brainer" claims Icahn
HSBC, Nationwide, Santander to offer Zapp mobile payments
Zapp users can pay by asking the retailer for a six-digit code, or using NFC or QR technology
Wonga moves into payments with BillPay purchase
BillPay purchase will pit Wonga against PayPal
Amazon launches 'Login and Pay' service in direct challenge to PayPal
'Pay with Amazon' button to appear on partner websites
Lloyds Bank to offer mobile payments to micro-merchants and start-ups
Semi-state-owned bank in deal with Monitise to develop mobile payments services for small business
Liberty Reserve payments system accused over $6bn money laundering
Company founders arrested and accused of running 'PayPal for criminals'
Top 10 technology marriages made in heaven
Relationships that have blessed the IT industry