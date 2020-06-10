pay
Addressing tech's diversity problem
These are the first steps tech firms must take to attract more diverse candidates
Women in tech: shameful numbers hide our heroic change-makers
The gender pay gap is a nationwide challenge, but money isn't enough to change the makeup of the tech sector
British tech salaries trail behind the rest of the world, claims pay study
Recruiter pay survey suggests British IT pros should 'go west' to earn the best
Postings for tech jobs surged by 12 per cent in 2017, claims recruitment firm Reed
Technology roles - and the pay on offer - continuing to rise
Studying engineering and technology at university can make you rich(ish)
Technical graduates are among the top earners in the UK
New IR35 changes driving IT contractors from public sector work - survey
Public-sector IT projects will be adversely affected by IR35 changes, warn contractors
Only nine per cent of IT leaders are women - no progress on last year
But female CIOs were more likely to have received a salary increase than their male counterparts
Top CISO pay hits £850,000 as security become key boardroom issue
Biggest companies in UK and Europe putting CISOs on the board - with a remuneration package to match
Database administrators earn less in the UK than mainland Europe, US - report
UK DBAs earn less than half of the $94,000 US DBAs earn on average, suggests survey
What are the top tech jobs for 2016?
Computing looks at data from Harvey Nash and CV-Library to work out which jobs are most headhunted, in-demand and highest-paying
Want to earn more? Learn Java, move to the US and work in the finance sector
Also, make sure you study at Imperial College rather than Keele
Cyber security contractors' day rates rise to £500 as demand for security specialists booms
Companies are turning to contractors as the supply of skilled cyber-security staff dries up