Paul Coby
John Lewis Partnership's Paul Coby: CIOs need to be techies, business people and visionaries
But John Lewis doesn't have, or need, a chief digital officer - 'Everybody ought to be a CDO in some way these days', says Coby
Paul Coby: John Lewis Partnership investing in new merchandising, order management systems, and web front-ends
Invest in automated warehouses and logistics, but make the most of legacy ERP systems rather than junking them, advises Coby
John Lewis CIO Paul Coby promoted to uber-CIO of John Lewis Partnership
Paul Coby to oversee IT of both John Lewis and Waitrose
John Lewis opens applications for 2016 JLAB start-up accelerator scheme
Four out of five finalists last year received John Lewis investment, says IT director Paul Coby
John Lewis passes £1bn web sales as it implements new web platform
IT director Paul Coby talks to Computing about John Lewis' latest IT developments