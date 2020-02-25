patient records
Google in deal to transfer full medical records from US healthcare company, claims whistleblower
Google denies whistleblower claims that it plans to "mine patient information" and "sell or share data with third parties"
Patients turned away at King's College Hospital after patient records system goes down
Consultants unable to see patients as Sunrise-EPR patient records system goes down for a second time in recent months
Almost 10,000 NHS patient records stolen last year
The public are losing trust in the NHS's ability to protect their data
NHS to fast-track 'digital excellence' plans following Wachter review
A new academy to train NHS staff in digital skills to be set up by health secretary Jeremy Hunt
REVEALED: The breakdown of costs of Addenbrooke's Hospital's £200m Epic IT system
Care Quality Commission found the system was plagued with issues, while its deployment had left some staff feeling confused, bullied, incompetent and ashamed
NHS England plans to hand over medical records to high-street retailers [UPDATED]
Boots, Tesco and Superdrug to be given access to medical records to 'improve' pharmacy efficiency
Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Patientrack team up in bid to help prevent acute kidney injury
Alerting technology from Patientrack, along with existing data sources, will be used to prevent AKI, which costs the NHS between £434m and £620m every year
Freeing Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust from paper: an interview with director of IM&T Will Smart
Will Smart explains how digital documents and other technology are helping to transform patient care at Royal Free NHS Trust
Birmingham NHS patient data sharing plans scrapped after concerns raised by GPs
Plans for a central data warehouse to allow multiple agencies to access a patient's care record scaled back - but consent opt-out remains
NHS Spine 'successfully' rebuilt, says HSCIC
New infrastructure built in-house by HSCIC in collaboration with BJSS
GP revolt against sale of patient data gathers pace as health trusts threaten the sack
More GPs either refusing to comply with care.data as first refusenik GP is threatened with the sack
Obamacare site not safe, say cyber security experts
70,000 private customer records extracted within minutes by security researcher
GPs must inform patients that their health records could be sold - or risk action by the ICO
Electronic patient records will be passed on to other parts of the NHS and sold to private companies from this autumn - in anonymised form - but some patients could still be identifiable