patents
New European Patent Office guidelines protect AI and machine learning 'inventions'
Withers & Rogers' Karl Barnfather examines the European Patent Office's 'Guidelines for Examination', which took effect on 1st November
Huawei demands $1bn in patent licensing fees from Verizon
The fees relate to networking gears, wireline infrastructure, internet of things and other products
Qualcomm facing €580,000 daily fine after losing antitrust appeal against European Commission
Qualcomm could face punishment in long-running antitrust case if it doesn't deliver the data demanded by the European Commission