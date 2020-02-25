patent
Apple facing US import ban in latest ruling over Qualcomm patents
Apple devices could be banned from the US after a judge sided with Qualcomm in the latest round of the two companies' intellectual property dispute
IBM patents blockchain-based smart contract solution for IoT networks
IBM claims its blockchain patent could transform IoT networks
Who owns the IP if a machine has an idea?
Charlotte Walker-Osborn of Eversheds Sutherland LLP believes the industry will need to tackle this question sooner than it thinks...
Microsoft launches patent troll-proofing programme for Azure
Azure to come with Microsoft's guarantee of freedom from cloud patent trolls
Patent troll sues Netflix over offline downloads
The US intellectual property system strikes again
VirnetX wins $302.4m in damages from Apple over Facetime and iMessage patent infringement
Apple ordered to pay up by East Texas court notorious for favouring so-called patent trolls
BT sues Steam-powered Valve Software over patent infringement claims
BT files suit after Valve ignores its patent claims over the Steam Library, Chat, Messaging and Broadcasting services
US smartphone maker BLU bears the brunt of BlackBerry's intellectual property assault on Android
BLU accused by BlackBerry of infringing 15 of its 40,000 patents
Next up in Yahoo's closing down sale: The patent auction
The real value of Yahoo's intellectual property cache might be less than expected, Withers & Rogers patent attorney John-Paul Rooney tells Computing
Broadcaster NBC patents torrent-tracking technology
Media giant claims technology for early detection and tracking of pirated file shares
'Patent troll' VirnetX wins $626m out of Apple over FaceTime and iMessage
East Texas court famous for big patent pay-outs in another big patent pay-out
IBM picks up 7,355 patents in 2015, beating Samsung and Canon
Company touts inventions in Watson AI and cloud computing
Apple and Ericsson end legal war after signing off on global patent licensing agreement
Agreement covers 4G, 3G and 2G, and Apple and Ericsson will also work together on 5G wireless standards
Samsung to pay Apple $548m in marathon patent battle
But South Korean firm claims it is entitled to a refund if there are further developments in the case
Google and Microsoft agree legal truce over Android and Xbox patents
Five-year patent battle comes to an end with both companies teaming up to develop better video compression technology
Current patent policies are 'houses without foundations in regions of earthquake risk'
Konstantinos Karachalios, the managing director of the IEEE-Standards Association, believes more needs to be done to foster a healthy, inclusive standardisation ecosystem
Google, Amazon, Netflix, Microsoft and others team up to develop royalty-free video formats
Internet giants join forces to develop media formats - so they don't have to pay royalties to the likes of MPEG LA
Qualcomm agrees $975m China anti-trust settlement
Firm ends patent dispute with hefty payment and changes to royalty charges
Cisco accuses rival Arista of copying its technology in patent and copyright lawsuits
Arista knowingly included Cisco patents into its products, claims Cisco, and copied its IOS software
'Patent troll' defeated by Apple, Acer, Dell and HP over Ethernet intellectual property claims
Technology giants defeat intellectual property holding company over Ethernet patents
Patents account for one-quarter of the cost of a smartphone, claims research
$120 of the cost of a $400 smartphone pays for the intellectual property, claims report
Samsung to pay Apple $119.6m in latest patent battle
South Korean firm infringed on two of Apple's patents, jury finds
Samsung goes on the attack against Apple in patent battle
South Korean firm says it should only pay $6m to Apple if found guilty - not $2.19bn
Microsoft's €5.44bn deal for Nokia delayed until April
Companies still waiting for regulatory approval