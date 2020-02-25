Patch Tuesday
Microsoft to patch serious Windows security flaw in today's Patch Tuesday update
Flaw in crypt32.dll file that handles core cryptographic functions in Windows' CryptoAPI so serious users have been urged to patch straightaway
Microsoft patches 74 vulnerabilities, including one zero-day, in November 2019 Patch Tuesday update
Thirteen vulnerabilities are rated as 'critical'
Patch Tuesday: Microsoft addresses 77 vulnerabilities, including two zero days
Fifteen of this month's 77 vulnerabilities are rated as 'critical'
Microsoft releases unexpected patch for Windows 7, Windows XP and Windows 2003 to fix 'wormable' flaw
Surprise patch for Windows XP among 16 Microsoft updates to address 79 CVE-listed vulnerabilities in latest Patch Tuesday
Seventy-four Microsoft vulnerabilities fixed in April Patch Tuesday
Adobe has also released seven updates fixing 43 security flaws - but Shockwave will remain unpatched against seven critical vulnerabilities
Patch Tuesday: Microsoft issues fixes for 39 vulnerabilities, including a zero-day already being exploited by hacking groups
Hacking groups FruityArmor and SandCat have already made use of the privilege escalation bug
Microsoft's latest Patch Tuesday caused widespread BSOD Wednesday
Microsoft issues new fix to fix its shonky patches
August Patch Tuesday fixes critical vulnerability in Windows' search services
And there's a monster bunch of Adobe Acrobat and Flash bug fixes, too
Patch Tuesday: 'Critical' security patches for Adobe Flash and Internet Explorer
Strap yourself in for an "intense" Patch Tuesday
Microsoft accused of bundling new Windows 10 nagware into latest Patch Tuesday updates
More Windows 10 nagware being sneaked into Microsoft updates
Microsoft releases 13 security bulletins in latest Patch Tuesday
Patch now or be vulnerable as hackers get to work on coding exploits
Fixes for Flash flaws in IE and Edge browsers in Microsoft's latest Patch Tuesday updates
It's that time of the month, again
Microsoft releases record number of patches for the year with October Patch Tuesday
"Pretty ho hum," but with important updates to disable the RC4 algorithm
Microsoft Patch Tuesday - five 'critical' security flaws in 12 major updates
Shut down the PC early today, it's going to be updating for some time...
Oracle and Microsoft shuffle out anti-Hacking Team patches while Adobe takes the heat
Adobe (finally) patches the security flaws exposed by the Hacking Team crack - while Oracle and Microsoft sneak out their Hacking Team patches
No more Patch Tuesday: Windows 10 to update automatically every day
'Tradition' established during the time of Windows 98 to be discontinued with Windows 10
Microsoft finally patches Stuxnet - and the Freak encryption vulnerability
Microsoft fixes long-standing flaw in Windows that enabled Stuxnet worm in its latest Patch Tuesday - but problems emerge with new security patch
Microsoft's Patch Tuesday to leave Windows Server 2003 unprotected
Windows Server 2003 to remain unpatched against major year-old flaw due to effort required to fix it
Microsoft "Patch Tuesday" to fix critical security flaws
Bug fixes will fix two critical security flaws - but Windows XP users will be left vulnerable
Microsoft withdraws patches after reports of crashes on Windows and Exchange
Microsoft's "patch Tuesday" turns into a nightmare as patches cause the return of the "blue screen of death" for some users