Passwords

WhatsApp adds passkeys on Android

Security

WhatsApp adds passkeys on Android

Another app dropping passwords

clock 18 October 2023 • 1 min read
New credential stealing campaign targets Zimbra email accounts

Threats and Risks

New credential stealing campaign targets Zimbra email accounts

A phishing email notifies users about an upcoming email server update that could lead to temporary account deactivation

clock 21 August 2023 • 2 min read
Google takes big step towards 'passwordless'

Security Technology

Google takes big step towards 'passwordless'

Passkeys differ from passwords in that they can only exist on the user's devices and cannot be written down or inadvertently disclosed to malicious actors

clock 04 May 2023 • 2 min read
LastPass tells customers: Hackers stole encrypted password vaults

Hacking

LastPass tells customers: Hackers stole encrypted password vaults

Hackers could try to brute force access to stolen records, company admits, as it advises customers to watch out for phishing attempts

clock 23 December 2022 • 3 min read
Plex discloses data breach, urges all users to change their passwords

Threats and Risks

Plex discloses data breach, urges all users to change their passwords

On Wednesday, many users reported experiencing issues while attempting to log in to their accounts

clock 25 August 2022 • 3 min read
Kickstarter asks million to change passwords, provides no explanation

Threats and Risks

Kickstarter asks million to change passwords, provides no explanation

Kickstarter told users it is simplifying its login process

clock 18 August 2022 • 2 min read
CIOs agree: lack of staff security knowhow a critical problem

Security

CIOs agree: lack of staff security knowhow a critical problem

Staff reuse passwords, share devices and cannot tell the difference between fake and legitimate emails.

clock 07 July 2022 • 2 min read
Using three random words is safer than using complex passwords, NCSC says

Security

Using three random words is safer than using complex passwords, NCSC says

If you can't use a password manager, three random words make a strong password that's easy to remember

clock 09 August 2021 • 2 min read

Security

Breached Passwords: How to easily identify the Achilles heel in your cyber defence

The risk of a single breached password in use in your Active Directory.

clock 26 July 2021 • 4 min read

Security

Telnet credentials for half-a-million IoT devices and routers released online

Telnet belongs in a museum, warn security specialists, but is still rolled into modern internet-connected devices

clock 20 January 2020 • 2 min read
