Password
Make passwords at least 13 characters long and protect email with a strong passphrase, police advise
With Covid-19 related fraud through the roof it's time to review password policy, says South East Regional Organised Crime Unit
The journey to passwordless at Zurich Insurance
Insurer is using adaptive multifactor authentication with the eventual aim of ditching passwords altogether
Security flaws in WPA3 allow attackers to hack passwords
Vulnerabilities in WPA3 enable attackers to take control of Wi-Fi networks and crack encrypted passwords
W3C authorises WebAuthn standard for password-less authentication
WebAuthn standard enables logins via biometrics, USB keys, mobile phones and smartwatches
The most-used passwords of 2017 make for some very depressing reading
It turns out that 'qwerty' is quite easy to guess. And so is 'starwars'
Peter Cochrane: The road to password heaven or insecure hell?
Peter Cochrane looks at how to make stronger, better passwords that you can actually remember
LeakedSource goes offline after police raid
US authorities take down website selling three billion user names and passwords
Dutch developer built-in backdoors to SMB websites in order to steal personal information and money
Personal data and identities stolen by the thousand by dodgy Dutch developer
Next Directory accounts cracked in £1m scam because customers re-used passwords
Gang that cracked and sold Next Directory customer credentials jailed
McDonalds' website security flaws puts user passwords at risk
Out-of-date AngularJS software to blame
Groupon users lose thousands following account compromises
Attacks since November still ongoing, complain Groupon users
Dropbox urges users to update their old passwords
It's a "purely preventative" measure, claims the company
IBM warning over 'Shifu' banking Trojan that also targets point-of-sale terminals
Banking Trojan borrows technology from rival crimeware to steal passwords and disable security tools
Hacking Team MD used 'Passw0rd' as password - for every system
Company that helps nefarious regimes to spy on their citizens hacked - with its lax security laid bare for all to see