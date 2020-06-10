Parliament
Mark Zuckerberg refuses to appear before Parliamentary select committee investigating Facebook data practices
Zuckerberg to send flunky to give evidence to Parliamentary select committee
Ninety accounts compromised in 'brute force' attack on Parliament's email system
Claims that unsubtle attack on Parliamentary email system was state-sponsored
Google hits out at HMRC in defence of its £130m tax deal
HMRC, its processes and the insanely complicated British tax system to blame, argues Google
UK government plans to weaken encryption 'threatens way of life, privacy and economic stability', warns Apple
'Strong encryption is vital to protecting innocent people from malicious actors,' Apple says in evidence released by Investigatory Powers Bill Joint Committee
Mass surveillance and bulk data collection won't prevent terrorism, warns ex-NSA director William Binney
Binney tells Joint Committee of MPs and Lords that targeted surveillance could've prevented 9/11
NAO slams government over continuing major project failures
'The track record in delivering government projects successfully has been poor' - report
I was responsible for security at the time of the hack, says TalkTalk CEO Dido Harding
Harding tells parliament committee that she was accountable because cyber security is a board issue
'If people knew what bulk collection in Investigatory Powers Bill really meant, there'd be uproar' privacy expert tells MPs
Dr Joss Wright tells Science and Technology Committee modern communications data should be treated with respect, and government must be more clear about its intent to increase mass surveillance
'A government right to hack and a risk to British business' - Technology firms slam Investigatory Powers Bill
Representatives of the UK technology industry express grave concerns over 'Snooper's Charter' while giving evidence to Science and Technology Committee
Parliament to open inquiry into data security following TalkTalk breach
MPs to look at the 'nature, role and importance of encryption' at the same time
'Judicial oversight? What judicial oversight?' - responses to the Investigatory Powers Bill
No need for a warrant if it's 'urgent' - and a new Commissioner appointed by the Prime Minister with a legal duty not to impede police or spies
MPs' 'Big Data Dilemma' inquiry was obsolete before it even began
It's too late for the Science & Technology Committee to examine the potential risk of big data because big data is already big business
Did GCHQ crack encryption? Parliament's security committee suggests GCHQ can read encrypted communications
Parliamentary security report indicates that even encrypted communications aren't safe from spies' eyes
Tor story: Parliamentary briefing note claims Tor may have reduced real-world crime
Online security tool Tor provides an alternative to real-world crime, argues Parliamentary note